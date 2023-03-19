Aditya Roy's 'Gumraah' romantic track 'Ghar Nahi Jaana' out now

Soon after the makers unveiled the song, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

"@adityaroykapur u are very talented actor gumraah super hit," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "Waao beautiful song Ark super hit song." "Wuuhuu adi so cute," another fan commented. Helmed by debutant director, Vardhan Ketkar, 'Gumraah' is an official Hindi remake of a Tamil hit action-thriller film 'Thadam', released in 2019.

Directed by Magizh Thirumeni, the film starred Arun Vijay and Tanya Hope in the lead roles. 'Gumraah' stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Mrunal Thakur and Ronit Roy in the lead roles.

The 'Malang' actor will be seen portraying a double role for the first time in his career, whereas Mrunal Thakur will play the role of a cop in the film.

Aditya and Mrunal will be sharing the screen space for the very first time in the film. Meanwhile, Aditya was recently seen in the web series 'The Night Manager' alongside Anil Kapoor and Shobhita Dhulipala.

Helmed by Sandeep Modi, the show streamed exclusively on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar.