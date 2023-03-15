This Oscar win is encouraging for all Indian docu makers: Mallick

Talking about her daughter, she said, "It was her first major documentary editing assignment and that took her all the way to the Oscars. This was something unbelievable not even dream come true because I don't think she had ever dreamt of this."

Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga took centre stage to accept the honour on Monday at Oscar. Editor of the film Sanchari Das Mollick was also present at the event.

'The Elephant Whisperers', is a documentary directed by Kartiki Gonsalves paved way for many to believe that India truly can take the centre stage globally. It won the Oscar in the 'Best Documentary Short Film' category against 'Haul Out,' 'How Do You Measure A Year?' 'The Martha Mitchell Effect,' and 'Stranger At The Gate'.

In her winning speech, Gonsalves said, "I stand here today to speak on the sacred bond between us and our natural world. For the respect of indigenous communities. For entity towards other living beings, we share our space with. And finally for co-existence.

Thank you to the academy for recognizing our film highlighting indigenous people and animals. To Netflix for believing in the power of this film. To Guneet my Producer and my entire team and finally, to my mother father and sister who are up there somewhere, you're the centre of my universe. To my motherland India."

Later, Guneet Monga took to Twitter and wrote, "We just win the first-ever Oscar for an Indian Production! Two women did this! I am still shivering." The film's plot revolves around a family who adopts two orphan baby elephants in Tamil Nadu's Mudumalai Tiger Reserve. It's celebration time for Indian cinema.