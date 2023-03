A magical world, says Samantha after watching 'Shaakuntalam'

"I can't wait for our family audiences to be swept away by the powerful emotions! And all you kids out there ... you're going to love our magical world! Dil Raju garu and Neelima ... thank you for this wonderful journey. #Shaakuntalam will forever be close to me!"

Multiple award-winning Telugu director and screenwriter Gunasekhar has helmed 'Shaakuntalam' and Neelima is his wife and the film's producer.

Apart from the mythological drama scheduled to release on April 14, Samantha is gearing up for the highly anticipated Indian version of 'Citadel'. The actress is working hard for the action sequences and recently shot in Nanital for the series. She has also resumed shooting for her upcoming film 'Kushi' opposite Vijay Devarakonda.