Cinema

List of 2023 Oscar winners

Oscar winners announced Sunday
Guillermo del Toro
Guillermo del ToroAP
AP

LOS ANGELES: Oscar winners announced Sunday:

Best supporting actor: Ke Huy Quan, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Best supporting actress: Jamie Lee Curtis, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Best animated feature: “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”

Documentary feature: “Navalny”

Live action short: “An Irish Goodbye”

Cinematography: James Friend, “All Quiet on the Western Front”

Makeup and hairstyling: “The Whale”

Costume design: “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

Guillermo del Toro
Oscars 2023 Live updates: India's The Elephant Whisperers wins 'Best Documentary Short Film'

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Best Supporting Actress
Best Supporting Actor
Jamie Lee Curtis
Ke Huy Quan
Everything Everywhere All at Once
List of 2023 Oscar winners

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
DT next
www.dtnext.in