Good films build the audience’s trust in us: Vasanth Ravi

CHENNAI: Actor Vasanth Ravi has ventured into a league of his own with films like Taramani and Rocky. The poster of his upcoming film Asvins which is directed by debutant filmmaker Tarun Teja and produced by Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra intrigued movie buffs and critics. “The story too is intriguing, which is why I agreed to do it. Asvins is a psychological horror film that you wouldn’t have seen before. When Taramani released, it was new to the audience and so was Rocky. Asvins will be another never-before-seen story that delves a bit into mythology as well. Like how Rocky enthralled action movie-buffs, Asvins will be loved by people, who like psychological and horror movies. Again, like Taramani and Rocky, this is a film that will have a new dimension in this genre that I will deliver to the audience,” assures the actor.

Vasanth Ravi also has Weapon, an action-thriller in his pipeline. “Weapon again is a different film. Though it is high on action, it also has a message that hasn’t been conveyed before and has several surprising elements in it,” he adds. The actor doesn’t feel like he is taking a gamble when it comes to making different films in this stage of his career. “There are other actors who provide commercial entertainers to the audience and they will take care of it. I am here to do different films across genres. Why I am saying this is because, by doing good films, you are building the trust subconsciously in people. They will be assured that Vasanth Ravi’s films will have good content for them to watch. I want to keep that going. One bad will create trust issues and it is difficult to build that again and make them come to theatres when my movies release,” he concludes. this stage of his career. “