Madhuri Dixit's mother Snehlata passes away

MUMBAI: Actress Madhuri Dixit Nene's mother Snehlata Dixit has died. As per a source, Madhuri's mom passed away on Sunday morning. She was 90.
Snehalata Dixit's last rites will reportedly be held at the Worli crematorium today at around 3:00 pm.
Madhuri used to address her mother as "aai." On her mother's birthday last year, Madhuri penned a heartfelt note.
She wrote, "Happy Birthday, Aai! They say a mother is a daughter's bestfriend. They couldn't be any more right. From everything that you've done for me, the lessons that you've taught have been the biggest gift for me from you. I wish you only good health & happiness."
The cause of her death is yet to be known.
