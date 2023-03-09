"He touched people's lives", Anupam Kher on dear friend Satish Kaushik

MUMBAI: Actor Anupam Kher, who broke the news of the sudden demise actor-filmmaker Satish Kaushik on Thursday said that it was very difficult for him to deal with the loss of his friend.



Speaking to ANI, the 'Kashmir Files' actor said that he had known Kaushik for 45 years. "Both of us hail from lower-middle class families. We take pride in the fact that we have made a name on our own. This city, Mumbai, has given us an opportunity to excel and we have achieved that. It's very difficult for me to deal with this loss."



Sharing the details about Satish's genteel nature, Anupam said, "He was very witty. He used to take everything on a light-hearted note. Pepole can learn from him how to live a generous life. I will always have this regret that he left us untimely."

"He touched people's lives. As creative souls, intellectuals we were always together. He was a brilliant actor."