Oscar winner Alex Gibney is making a documentary on Elon Musk

WASHINGTON: SpaceX CEO Elon Musk is set to be the subject of a new documentary by Oscar-winning director of 'Going Clear: Scientology and the Prison of Belief', Alex Gibney.

According to Variety, an American media company, the project, already months into production, was announced by Gibney on Monday, saying he was "hugely excited" about tackling Musk on film.

It is billed as a "definitive and unvarnished examination of Tesla, SpaceX, and multi-billionaire tech entrepreneur Elon Musk."

When tech tycoon Musk bought Twitter for USD 44 billion in late 2022, he had achieved his pinnacle, reported Variety. He had promised to transform the platform's user experience and bring back "balance" to its user base (including the elimination of bot accounts, which Musk has previously said ran rampant on the site).

The film is being produced by Jigsaw Productions, alongside Closer Media, Anonymous Content, and Double Agent. Gibney and Jessie Deeter produce for Jigsaw, and Stacey Offman and Richard Perello will executive produce. Joey Marra and Xin wil produce on behalf of Closer Media with William Horberg executive producing. Anonymous Content's Nick Shumaker and Jessica Grimshaw produce with Dawn Olmstead and David Levine executive producing.

As per Variety, in addition to 'Taxi to the Dark Side', for which Gibney received the Academy Award, he is also known for the films 'Enron: The Smartest Men in the Room', 'Steve Jobs: The Man in the Machine' and 'Taxi to the Future'.