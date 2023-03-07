Kareena celebrates Holi with Taimur, Jehangir but misses Saif

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is celebrating Holi with her two kids -- Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan -- but missed Saif Ali Khan as the 'Omkara' actor was away from the celebrations.

On Tuesday, the 'Jab We Met' actress took to her Instagram to share a set of pictures from the Holi celebrations at her Mumbai home.

Kareena shared three pictures, with the caption: "Can't wait for the nap we're going to have post this fab #holi session (miss you Saifuuu) Spreading colour, love, and joy to all... Love you Insta fam! Happy Holi."