Holi 2023: Hrithik Roshan ditches "rang", "bhang" for "sweat n fun"

Taking to Instagram, the ‘Krrish’ star dropped a video in which we can see Hrihtik’s son busy lifting weights, while the rest do lunges.

Hrithik’s ex-wife Sussanne is in the corner, working out. Sussanne’s boyfriend Arslan Goni was present as well.

“No rang or bhang , just sweat n fun ! A customized whole gang Holi morning workout by @swapneelhazare !Happy Holi beautiful people! How’s your Holi going,” Hrithik captioned the post.

Hrithik and his family’s unconventional way of celebrating Holi garnered netizens’ attention.

“Arreyyy…what,” a social media user commented.

“Hahahhaa this is epic,” another one wrote.

Sussane also dropped a comment and said that it was the “best holi ever.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hrithik recently wrapped the Hyderbad schedule of ‘Fighter’, which also stars Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor in significant roles.

‘Fighter’ will be India’s first aerial action film. It will also be the first time that Hrithik will share screen space with Deepika. The film is tipped to cater to a global audience with a story deeply that is rooted in India.

Presented by Viacom18 studios in association with Siddharth Anand’s Marflix Pictures, ‘Fighter’ is set to release on January 25, 2024.