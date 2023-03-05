Ryan Reynolds is doubtful about a 'Free Guy' sequel

LOS ANGELES: 'Deadpool' star Ryan Reynolds has cast doubt on the long-hoped for 'Free Guy' sequel during an appearance in the U.K.
Headlining the four-day Just For Laughs comedy festival at the O2 Arena in London, Reynolds appeared in conversation with his 'Deadpool 2' co-star Rob Delaney who asked whether he was planning a sequel to any of the films he has produced, which include 'Free Guy', reports Variety.
"There is the potential to do a sequel to 'Free Guy,' which would be fun," Reynolds replied. "I would love it. But also like, does everything fucking have to be a sequel? I don't know. Sometimes it's OK to just do a movie and have it kick ass and then everyone go home.
"So you know, there's a bit of a push and pull there, resisting the urge to just immediately say, 'Ohh, doing a sequel will validate the first one,'" Reynolds said, quoted by Variety. "No, the first movie validates the first one and then you can leave it at that. So I don't know, we're still talking about it."
He also spoke about welcoming his fourth child with his wife, Blake Lively:
"Our home is insane. We're really excited. We named the child Cocaine Bear. Which it turns out is a film that's out right now. We're in litigation right now with them."
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android