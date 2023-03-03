Raayan’s delay sparks speculations on Vishnu’s participation in film

CHENNAI: Dhanush’s upcoming directorial Raayan was initially scheduled to go on floors in April-May. The film with north Chennai backdrop has SJ Suryah, Vishnu Vishal, Dushara Vijayan and Kalidas Jayaram in important roles. The latest speculations in tinseltown are that Vishnu is now not a part of Raayan.

However, sources close to the film denied the chatter around the actor’s participation in the film and told DT Next, “Initially Raayan was supposed to go on floors in May. Now the film’s shooting is delayed by a month and will commence in June.

Vishnu has given his dates accordingly and has a Bollywood project on hand. It is a friendly understanding that if Vishnu has to start his Hindi film, he may not be able to allocate a huge chunk of dates for Raayan. However, nothing has been confirmed yet. Vishnu is still a part of the film and him opting out of the project are mere rumours.” Dhanush is currently shooting for Captain Miller in Tenkasi. The period film helmed by Arun Matheswaran has a couple of schedules left to be filmed.