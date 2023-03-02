Vijay Antony to have a festival release with Pichaikkaran 2

CHENNAI: Anti-Bikili - Pichaikkaran 2, the sequel to the 2016 blockbuster Pichaikkaran, is all set to hit the theatres on the Tamil New Year’s weekend of April 14, as the makers announced on social media on Monday. Vijay Antony will make his directorial debut with Anti-Bikili - Pichaikkaran 2, which will be available in Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada.

The film is produced by Fatima Vijay Antony under the banner of Vijay Antony Film Corporation. The film has done record pre-release business for a Vijay Antony movie. The Telugu theatrical and OTT rights have been sold for an undisclosed whopping sum. It is also to be noted that the actor-director-composer met with an accident on the sets of the film and the tinseltown is amazed with how Vijay Antony has managed to release the film on time.

The sneak-peek trailer of Anti-Bikili - Pichaikkaran 2 that was released two weeks ago has garnered huge attention on the internet. The trailer starts with a tagline, ‘Money is injurious to the world’ and sees an interviewer and a doctor discussing various transplants that benefit mankind in the modern world and they shift the focus to the concept of brain transplant which puts several thoughts in the viewer’s mind when questioned about how would it have been if the brain of a dictator like Hitler is implanted into another person. It looks like the story revolves around the idea of a brain transplant scam around the world.

The film stars Vijay Antony, Kavya Thapar, Ritika Singh, John Vijay, and Hareesh Paredi, among others. The first single and trailer of the movie are expected to release soon.