Rajini's Thalaivar 170 directed TJ Gnanavel to be released in 2024

CHENNAI: As we earlier broke the news that actor Rajinikanth has given a nod for his 170th film with Jai Bhim fame TJ Gnanavel script which he was impressed with, the production house has now officially announced the film with the same director on the occasion of the Lyca production Chairman Subaskaran's birthday.

The production house took to its Twitter handle and wrote, "We are feeling honoured to announce our next association with “Superstar” @rajinikanth for #Thalaivar170. Directed by critically acclaimed @tjgnan. Music by the sensational “Rockstar” @anirudhofficial. @gkmtamilkumaran @LycaProductions #Subaskaran #தலைவர்170 🤗." (sic)