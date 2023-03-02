Rajini's Thalaivar 170 directed TJ Gnanavel to be released in 2024

CHENNAI: As we earlier broke the news that actor Rajinikanth has given a nod for his 170th film with Jai Bhim fame TJ Gnanavel script which he was impressed with, the production house has now officially announced the film with the same director on the occasion of the Lyca production Chairman Subaskaran's birthday.
The production house took to its Twitter handle and wrote, "We are feeling honoured to announce our next association with “Superstar” @rajinikanth for #Thalaivar170. Directed by critically acclaimed @tjgnan. Music by the sensational “Rockstar” @anirudhofficial. @gkmtamilkumaran @LycaProductions #Subaskaran #தலைவர்170 🤗." (sic)
The production house also revealed that the music for the film will be composed by current sensation Anirudh Ravichander and the film is set to be released in 2024.
TJ Gnanavel’s previous directorial Jai Bhim that starred Suriya was nominated for Oscars and even one of the scenes from the film was featured on the YouTube channel of the Academy Awards.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android