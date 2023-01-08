TJ Gnanavel’s script impresses Rajini, gets the nod

CHENNAI: Superstar Rajinikanth is now shooting for Nelson Dilipkumar’s Jailer and the shoot is taking place at a rapid pace. Over the last few months, there have been speculations on who will be directing Thalaivar171. While Desingh Periyasamy of Kannum Kannum Kollaiadithaal fame and Cibi Chakravarthy of Don fame were in contention to direct the star, it looks like there is a change of plans. As per the latest reports, director Pradeep Ranganathan of Love Today fame met Rajinikanth and is said to have signed the dotted lines for a film that will be produced by AGS Entertainment. However, the exclusive update is that, “Of all these directors, Superstar is impressed with TJ Gnanavel’s script and has given the nod. Though It is not known if Gnanavel will replace Pradeep Ranganathan or whether it will be a different film altogether — which could be Thalaivar 171. It is too early to comment on the producers as well. It could be AGS, Lyca or Sun Pictures. If things fall in place, an official announcement will be made on an auspicious day later this year,” tinseltown source told DT Next.