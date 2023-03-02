Cinema

Pintu Nanda dies while undergoing treatment at Hyderabad hospital

Odia actor Pintu Nanda passed away on Wednesday night while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Telangana's Hyderabad. He was 45.
Nanda was diagnosed with acute on chronic liver failure and was advised to undergo liver transplantation (cadaver). He was under treatment at a private hospital in the national capital for a few days, however, had to be flown to Hyderabad last week.

"The cine actor was admitted to Hyderabad's Yasoda Hospital due to the unavailability of donors in New Delhi's Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS)," said Dr Sarif, the Medical Officer of the hospital where Nanda was undergoing treatment.

"A family member was supposed to donate liver to Pintu, but that did not work out due to a mismatch of blood group and various other reasons. Before a donor could be arranged, Nanda breathed his last on Wednesday night at around 11:25 pm," he added.

