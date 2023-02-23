Amanda Seyfried's 'Mean Girls' role almost went to Blake Lively

LOS ANGELES: Actor Amanda Seyfried has revealed that her role of Karen Smith in 2004 American teen comedy ''Mean Girls'' almost went to Blake Lively.

The film, a cult favourite among movie buffs, revolved around a home schooled teenager, played by Lindsay Lohan, who joins High School and ends up falling foul with the 'Plastics', the ruling clique of wealthy but insecure Gretchen Wieners, sweet but dimwitted Karen Smith and 'queen bee' Regina George.

In an interview with American magazine Vanity Fair, Seyfried said she originally went in to read for Regina George's part, which eventually went to Rachel McAdams.

''I'd flown out to LA for the first time with my mother. It was very exciting. I met Lacey Chabert for the first time, and Lindsay Lohan was in the room, and Blake Lively was playing Karen, and then I was Regina,'' Seyfried said.

The actor said she left the audition thinking that either she was getting George's role or not getting the film at all. "I flew home, and they were like, 'We think you're more correct for Karen,'" she said. "So I was like, 'Oh god, OK, sure.'"