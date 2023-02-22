Special prayers for Mayilsamy at temple he last visited

CHENNAI: Portrait of actor Mayilsamy, who passed away on February 19, was kept in the sanctum sanctorum of the Meganatheeswarar Temple. It was where the actor last visited before his demise.

He is reported to have did services in the temple for several years. The priest said special prayers are being conducted seeking peace for Mayilsamy's soul.

The actor breathed his last shortly after performing at the Shivrathri event in this Temple along with musician 'Drums' Sivamani.

His funeral took place in the AVM cemetery in Vadapalani on Monday. Mayilsamy's son Arumainayagam performed the last rites following which the actor was cremated.