Sidharth and Kiara sparkle in a new set of pre-wedding pictures

MUMBAI: Newlyweds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have more wedding pictures in store to keep their fans engaged in the festivities. On Tuesday late at night, Kiara dropped some stunning photos from one of their pre-wedding festivities. Presumably, these photos are from their Sangeet ceremony, though it’s not specified in the caption.

Kiara chose a shimmery golden lehenga for the occasion. She kept her hair loose and completed the look with a statement neckpiece. Sidharth wore a black kurta, topping it with a golden jacket. From the pictures, it’s clear that the couple had thoroughly enjoyed the occasion.

Kiara wrote in her caption, “something about that night.. something really special”.

Adding some heart emojis, filmmaker Karan Johar wrote, “Stunning!!!!! @manishmalhotra05.”