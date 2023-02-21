Oscar 2023: Ram heads to US, spotted walking barefoot at airport

NEW DELHI: And the journey to get an Oscar home has begun. After Guneet Monga and Shaunak Sen, 'RRR' star Ram Charan has now headed to the US for the 95th Academy Awards, which is scheduled to take place on March 12.

On Tuesday, Ram Charan was spotted in an all-black look at Hyderabad airport. His film 'RRR' is on the shortlist for Best Original Song for the dance song Naatu Naatu, which won the Golden Globe Award in the same category earlier this year.

In the videos and pictures captured by paparazzi, Ram Charan was seen walking barefoot at the airport.