Anirudh, Nirav Shah join Magizh Thirumeni for Ajith’s AK62
CHENNAI: Fans of Ajithkumar, who have been awaiting an update on AK62, here is one.
While things were vague and speculative around Ajith’s 62nd film after Vignesh Shivan’s exit, the confirmed news is that composer Anirudh Ravichander has been signed on as the music director.
There are various names that are doing the rounds on the internet from Santhosh Narayanan to Yuvan Shankar Raja as the composers of AK62 that will be produced by Lyca.
However, it will be Ajith’s fanboy Anirudh, who will be collaborating with the actor for the third time after Vedalam and Vivegam for the untitled project.
The musician, who was initially chosen for the film when Vignesh Shivan was on board, was gossiped to be out of AK62 upon the former’s exit last month.
The film will also mark cinematographer Nirav Shah’s fifth collaboration with Ajith (excluding Kireedam) after Billa, Nerkonda Paarvai, Valimai and Thunivu. Sources say that AK62 directed by Magizh Thirumeni will be an action thriller and will go on floors in March. The official announcement of the film will be made along with the title soon. While reports surfaced that Arun Vijay and Arulnithi are in talks to play the antagonist, sources in tinseltown have called it baseless rumours.
