Anirudh, Nirav Shah join Magizh Thirumeni for Ajith’s AK62

CHENNAI: Fans of Ajithkumar, who have been awaiting an update on AK62, here is one.

While things were vague and speculative around Ajith’s 62nd film after Vignesh Shivan’s exit, the confirmed news is that composer Anirudh Ravichander has been signed on as the music director.

There are various names that are doing the rounds on the internet from Santhosh Narayanan to Yuvan Shankar Raja as the composers of AK62 that will be produced by Lyca.

However, it will be Ajith’s fanboy Anirudh, who will be collaborating with the actor for the third time after Vedalam and Vivegam for the untitled project.