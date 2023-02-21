Andrea’s No Entry trailer is an instant hit on the internet
CHENNAI: The trailer of musician-actor Andrea Jeremiah’s upcoming movie No Entry was released on Monday, and has garnered positive responses. Directed by R Alagukarthik and produced by Jumbo Cinemas, the trailer begins with the narration of border disputes between India and Pakistan and the development of a new virus that can make dogs more aggressive.
The video shows Andrea and her friends stranded in a dangerous forest in search of her father. The plot of the film revolves around wild dogs that are being injected with a particular virus that turns humans into zombies when bitten.
The movie is expected to be a survival thriller revolving around the concept of man versus wild and it tracks the journey of Andrea and her friends tackling the wild dogs and escaping from the forest.
Reportedly, the movie is shot extensively in Cherrapunji, one of the wettest places in the world. The film stars Andrea, Aadhav Kannadhasan, Ranya Rao, and Jaanvi. The music is composed by Ajesh while Ramesh Chakkravarthy is the DOP. No Entry is expected to release worldwide this April.
