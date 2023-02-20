Will fulfil Mayilsamy's last wish, says actor Rajinikanth

CHENNAI: Actor Rajinikanth paid his last respects to Tamil comedian Mayilsamy on Monday morning. Mayilsamy passed away late on February 19 due to cardiac arrest.

While addressing the media persons, Rajini said, "Mayilsamy is an ardent fan of MGR and an ardent devotee of Lord Shiva. He is a longtime friend of mine. The last time Mayilsamy contacted me on the phone, I was unable to speak. Every time he calls me from Tiruvannamalai during Karthikai Deepam."

"Mayilsamy's death on Shivratri is not a coincidence. That is Shiva's calculation. Lord Shiva took away his beloved devotee on Shivaratri. I heard Mayilsamy's last wish to take me to the Shiva temple near Vadalure. I will fulfil it" he said.

Condolences began pouring in from all quarters of the society for renowned Tamil actor. Political leaders including Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, MNM Chief Kamal Haasan, deposed AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam and Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan extended their condolences to the bereaved family.

As the news of the actor's demise broke, a galaxy of actors descended to pay their last respects to the departed soul at his residence in the city.