SRK: I'll never retire from acting, will have to be fired!

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan referred to himself as "an ageing movie star" in an inspirational talk show he delivered recently, but the actor has said he hasno plans to retire from acting ever.



The 51-year-old star, who considers his audience like a family, said he was confident that he could continue being an actor throughout his life.



"I think work becomes a part of your life. I don't think I would ever be able to retire from acting, unfortunately for a lot of people...



"Am I blindly believing that I can act for the rest of my life? No, with my eyes open I believe I can act for the rest of my life. Will I become the bad actor and be finished and done with it?... Maybe. But this thought has never come (of retirement)," Shah Rukh said in an interview.



SRK is often criticised for not trying anything different in terms of his films, but the actor said he had evolved with each and every film and matured as a person.



"I tell them try with me, but not out of anger because I do believe I do different acting with all humility. I try new things all the time. I am also evolving as a person as I started 25 years back. I am 51 years old now, I must be really stupid if I haven't evolved," he said.



Shah Rukh said even his kids ask him "if is he bored of acting in films?"



"Sometimes when they (family) come to see the shooting they get tired. Yesterday, my daughter (Suhana) saw a song from Imtiaz Ali's film (on screen). She had seen the same song when I was shooting for it in Punjab. I must have shot it ten times...



"So when it got over she asked me, 'Papa it's only for three seconds. How are you doing it 20 times? Don't you get bored? And I genuinely told her, 'I don't get bored of doing it'," he said.