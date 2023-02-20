Actor Mayilsamy's funeral procession begins in Chennai

CHENNAI: The funeral procession of famous comedian Mayilsamy, who died on Sunday, took place in Saligramam Venkateswara Nagar. Performers paid their last respects to Mayilsamy's body by playing Lord Shiva songs while actors and public tearfully participated in his final walk.

Political leaders including Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, MNM Chief Kamal Haasan, deposed AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam and Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan extended their condolences to the bereaved family.