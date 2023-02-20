Actor Mayilsamy's funeral procession begins in Chennai

CHENNAI: The funeral procession of famous comedian Mayilsamy, who died on Sunday, took place in Saligramam Venkateswara Nagar. Performers paid their last respects to Mayilsamy's body by playing Lord Shiva songs while actors and public tearfully participated in his final walk.
Political leaders including Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, MNM Chief Kamal Haasan, deposed AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam and Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan extended their condolences to the bereaved family.
The 57-year-old comedian suffered a heart attack in the small hours of Sunday, South Indian Artistes' Association said.
As the news of the actor's demise broke, a galaxy of actors descended to pay their last respects to the departed soul at his residence in the city. Meanwhile, a video of Mayilsamy taking part in a temple festival to mark Maha Shivratri festival on Saturday night has gone viral.
