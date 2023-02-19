Cinema

Popular Tamil film comedian Mayilsamy passes away

CHENNAI:Popular Tamil film comedian Mayilsamy passed away today due to ill health, according to a Daily Thanthi report. He was 57 years old.

He was also an acclaimed stage performer, stand-up comedian, TV host, and theatre artist.

He made his debut on Tamil television as the host and judge of a popular comedy show and made his acting debut in the Tamil film industry with veteran filmmaker-actor K Bhagyaraj's film Dhavani Kanavugal, released in 1984.

