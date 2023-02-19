Mayilsamy performed at a Shivarathri event in his last public appearance

CHENNAI: Actor Mayilsamy, who passed away early on Sunday morning, was at a Shivarathri event prior to his death.

In his last public appearance, the actor was seen on the mic with 'Drums' Sivamani playing drums at Kelambakkam's Meganatheeswarar temple.

The musician was with Mayilsamy during his last moments and also had accompanied him to the hospital. He said this Temple was particularly special to Mayilsamy, according to reports.