Kiran Abbavaram set to go big after Vinaro Bhagyamu Vishnu Katha

CHENNAI: Actor Kiran Abbavaram’s Vinaro Bhagyamu Vishnu Katha opened to positive response on Saturday.

The actor, who made his debut with the 2016 film Raja Vaaru Rani Gaaru has now decided to go all out in terms of script selection.

Sources close to the actor told DT Next, “Kiran though comes from a non-filmy background has not only sustained as an actor in south film industry but has carved a niche for himself with right choices. He has planned to cash in on the success of VBVK and is busy with back to back projects like Meter, and Rules Ranjan with major production houses like Mythri Movie Makers, and UV Creations respectively.” An official announcement on Kiran’s upcoming project will be made in the coming months.