From Ranbir to Saif, actors who are away from social media

CINEMA: Social media websites have evolved into much more than a tool of communication and interaction. We can do much more than just communicate. We can play games, read interesting material, stay updated about current events and even can get insights into the lives of our favourite celebrities. Most celebs share their daily updates on their handles, while some B-town actors choose to avoid their presence on any social media platform.

Ranbir Kapoor: While Ranbir Kapoor's wife Alia Bhatt is an active social media user, the 'Shamshera' actor prefers to avoid social media presence. His fans get his latest information via his fan club accounts, or through his wife Alia Bhatt and his mother Neetu Kapoor’s Instagram. The ‘Raazi’ actor frequently shares mushy pictures with Ranbir.

Saif Ali Khan: Just like Ranbir, the Nawab of the Pataudi dynasty, Saif Ali Khan, has chosen to avoid all forms of social media, although his wife, actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, has an active social media profile. Kareena shares insight into their lives as a couple and parents to their two lovely children, Taimur and Jehangir, who have become nothing short of celebrities.

Rani Mukerji: Actor Rani Mukerji and her producer husband Aditya Chopra manage to have a completely private life; both of them like to keep it that way. Many of her fellow 90s actors, including Madhuri Dixit Nene, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Kajol, and Sushmita Sen, have an active social media presence. Still, Rani Mukherjee does not feel it necessary to join them.

RekhaVeteran: Actor Rekha never had a social media account and always tried to have a private life. Fans cannot get enough of the very gorgeous Rekha and they crave to see her presence on social media. The actress has captivated audiences with her beauty, grace, and acting abilities, as well as by discussing her love life.

Nayanthara: South actor Nayanthara enjoys a massive fan following despite of not being on any social media platform. Her fans get her updates from her filmmaker husband Vignesh Shivan’s social media account. Nayanthara will be next seen in director Atlee’s action thriller film ‘Jawan’ opposite Shah Rukh Khan.