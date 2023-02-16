Maaveeran first single to release on Feb 17
CHENNAI: The makers of actor Sivakarthikeyan’s upcoming film Maaveeran directed by Madoone Ashwin announced on Wednesday that the first single from the movie will release on February 17.
Maaveran, produced by Shanthi Talkies, is a Tamil-Telugu bilingual drama and is titled Mahaveerudu in Telugu.
Taking to Twitter, the production house tweeted a new poster of the film and captioned, “Get ready folks!” creating anticipation among the fans.
Sivakarthikeyan made headlines recently after shooting a song with more than 500 dancers on set and interestingly the visuals were shot using a mocobot camera.
Composer Bharath Shankar is composing the music for the film. The film stars Sivakarthikeyan and Aditi Shankar in lead roles along with Yogi Babu, Mysskin, and Saritha in supporting roles. The shoot is expected to be wrapped up by April 2023.
