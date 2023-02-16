19.20.21 trailer: A hard hitting tale on human rights violation

CHENNAI: Makers of Critically acclaimed film 'Act 1978' now released trailer of their upcoming Kannada film based on true incidents titular "19.20.21", helmed by award winning director Mansore.

Touted to be based on human rights violation, the film is slated to release on 3rd of March which stars Shrunga BV, Balaji Manohar, MD Pallavi, Rajesh Nataranga, Avinash, Mahadev Hadapad, Vishwa karna and Venkatesh Prasad in key roles.

Sharing about the hook point of the film Mansore reveals, "Most important thing in this story is that boy character named Manju who has the option to choose violence to fight against system 'atrocities' happening to his community. But instead of spilling bloodshed he choose to fight with his constitutional rights for long 9 years. That is the main core point inspired me to do this movie."

"This film's core message is, whoever you are, if you are a citizen of this democratic country, you have rights to live anywhere within this country with all your constitutional rights. If any bureaucratic try to suppress your voice or deny to provide your rights you don't need to choose violence. Because to support your voice there is a powerful weapon that is Indian Constitution. In that constitution you have major three articles i.e 19-20-21 to support you.", ‘Harivu’ and ‘Nathicharami’ director added.

The film is Presented by Neeraj Tiwari of Aagaaz Entertainment and produced by D' Creations.

Talking about what prompted producer Devaraj R to back this subject he tells, "When I heard the story of 19.20.21 again, I was certain that this film would be an eye opener to the world on its production value and message. We sit in air-conditioned rooms while others are struggling to get basic necessities like roads to their villages, and their children struggle to go to school because they live in poverty stricken areas. When it comes to audience, this film will make them experience something they haven't seen in their life or something they haven't heard. They will get to know what is the worth of a common man, what are the strongest support they have in our constitution and how constitute protect a common man. This film will definitely educate them about or constitution."

Neeraj Tiwari adds, "This movie emphasises on availing of your constitutional rights rather than choosing violence. I feel it's an imperative subject which should reach to the masses and educate them."