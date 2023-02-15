Hrithik Roshan, Aishwarya Rai's 'Jodhaa Akbar' clocks 15 years

Ashutosh also dropped a video of an iconic scene from the blockbuster.

Prior to 'Jodhaa Akbar', Hrithik and Aishwarya worked together in 'Dhoom 2', which hit the theatres in 2006.

In the upcoming months, Aishwarya and Hrithik will be seen in several projects. Hrithik has 'Fighter' with Deepika Padukone in his kitty. Helmed by Siddharth Anand 'Fighter' also stars Akshay Oberoi, Karan Singh Grover and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles and is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2024. The film marks Deepika and Hrithik's first on-screen collaboration.

Hrithik was recently seen in a crime thriller film 'Vikram Vedha' alongside Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte, which got decent responses from the audience. On the other hand, Aishwarya will be seen in 'PS 2'. 'Ponniyin Selvan', a historical drama that also stars Jayam Ravi and Chiyaan Vikram, Keerthy Suresh and others, was released on 30th of September 2022 and became one of the biggest hits in 2022.