‘Paris In Love’ sets season 2 nod from Peacock

WASHINGTON: The ‘Paris in Love’ docuseries has been picked up by Peacock for a second season with the premiere set for later this year.

According to Deadline, a USA-based entertainment news outlet, the show’s first season featured Hilton as she prepared to marry venture capitalist Carter Reum. Season 2 will revolve around Hilton, Reum and their new baby boy.

Paris Hilton is taking the next step to grow her family in the upcoming season. as per the logline.

After tying the knot a year ago with a successful venture capitalist, Carter Reum, Paris is enjoying motherhood while continuing to find her own voice and balance the demands of the industry she pioneered, reported Deadline.

“I’m thrilled to be back on Peacock for another season of Paris in Love,” said Hilton, CEO of 11:11 Media, in a statement.

She added, “It was so special to share the ups and downs of our love story in the lead-up to our incredible wedding. As Carter and I embark on this new chapter of our lives as parents, I can’t wait to give fans a peek into #sliving with my amazing husband and sweet baby boy.”

As per Deadline, ‘Paris in Love’ is produced by Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Shed Media, Telepictures and Slivington Manor Entertainment and exec produced by Hilton, Mike Darnell, Lisa Shannon, Dan Peirson, Bridgette Theriault, Jennifer Cassell, Ailee O’Neill, Bruce Robertson and Bruce Gersh.