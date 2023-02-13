Impossible to match Jyotika’s brilliance says Kangana
CHENNAI: Actress Kangana Ranaut who is currently shooting for her upcoming film Chandramukhi 2, the sequel to the 2005 Tamil film starring Rajinikanth and Jyotika, was encouraged by Jyotika’s remarks on her performance. The Queen actress said that it is impossible for her to match Jyotika’s brilliance in the sequel of the film.
She took to her official Twitter handle and responded to a 2019 clip where Jyotika, who originally essayed the role of Chandramukhi, spoke about Kangana and said that she was her favourite Bollywood actor.
She wrote, “That’s encouraging, as a matter of fact I am watching Jyothika ji’s iconic performance in Chandramukhi almost every day because we are shooting the climax it’s nerve wracking, how astonishing she is in the first part!! it is practically impossible to match up to her brilliance (sic).”
The first part written and directed by P Vasu, which is the remake of the Malayalam film Manichitrathazhu, ran in theatres for more than two and a half years.
Chandramukhi 2 will also be written and directed by P Vasu and the film stars Raghava Lawrence and Vadivelu in lead roles and has music by Golden Globe winning composer and Oscar nominee MM Keeravani. The cinematography for the film is handled by RD Rajasekar and the art director is Thotta Tharani.
Last month, the actress shared that the climax song for Chandramukhi 2 will be composed by MM Keeravani and will be choreographed by Kala.
Apart from Chandramukhi 2, the actress has Emergency, Sarvesh Mewara directorial Tejas and a biopic of legendary theatre artist Noti Binodini, helmed by Pradeep Sarkar.
