Kareena, Saif, Jaideep, Masaba to voice Hindi 'Marvel's Wastelanders

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan and her husband Saif Ali Khan are coming together for a new project, and it is the Hindi adaptation of the audio series 'Marvel's Wastelanders'.

While Kareena has lent her voice to the character of Black Widow (Helen Black), Saif has voiced the character of Star-Lord. However, their stories will have different arcs and seasons and the narratives won't intersect.

The first season of the series will be released in the form of Saif-led 'Marvel's Wastelanders: Star-Lord' which will be released on audio streaming platform Audible on June 28, 2023.

While talking about his association with Audible and his experience narrating his character, actor Saif Ali Khan said: "Star-Lord, a beloved and roguishly charming hero's story is an against-all-odds story of survival and redemption."

"It's been a lot of fun to bring this iconic role and story alive through my voice - Star-Lord's journey in Marvel's Wastelanders will be imagined differently by every person who hears it. It's a great creative collaboration with the entire team."Talking about her excitement about joining the Marvel Audio Universe, Kareena Kapoor Khan said: "I am incredibly excited to play Marvel's Wastelanders' Black Widow. In this series, the world is in disarray and she has to overcome personal tragedies to find the strength and resilience to fight back and help restore order."

"As you listen and the story unfolds in your imagination, you'll feel as if you're fighting to save the future of earth with us. To be a part of such a beloved franchise and to bring this iconic character to life in Hindi is an honour and I can't wait for this amazing journey to begin."

The other cast members of the Hindi adaptation of the audio epic include Sharad Kelkar who voices Wolverine, Ashish Vidyarthi as Doctor Doom, Vrajesh Hirjee, Jaideep Ahlawat as Hawkeye and Masaba Gupta voicing the character of Lisa Cartwright.

The franchise features the beloved heroes as they fight to regain order and justice in a post-apocalyptic future where Marvel's super villains have been in power for more than 30 years after a tragic event that killed nearly all super heroes.

The six-season audio epic belongs to the house of Marvel and promises a fun ride from start to finish.