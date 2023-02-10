We came up with Thanal as title based on characters’ arch: Ravindra

Talking about the title of Thanal, the filmmaker opens up, “We believed that Thanal is the apt title and we had another choice as well. The theme of the film is that pain can either make you a hero or a villain. However, Thanal is the Tamil word for ember that can either make a shield or a solid iron rod, which is similar to the character arch in the film. A carefree person here turns a hero and a hero turns villain. How a painful incident connects them is the narrative and Thanal was our best choice,” he concludes.

Ashwin Kakumanu and Lavanya Tripathi plays important roles in the film that has music by Justin Prabhakaran.