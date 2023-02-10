We came up with Thanal as title based on characters’ arch: Ravindra
CHENNAI: Actor Atharvaa’s movie with director Ravindra Madhava that went on floors in 2019 is all set to release soon. Produced by M John Peter of Annai Film Production, the movie has been titled Thanal and Atharvaa will be seen playing a cop. “He has played a cop in his previous films. In Thanal he plays a constable who turns into a hero in the right situation. We would have seen cop stories that are larger-than-life characters. In this movie, Atharvaa becomes a cop when he runs out of career choices and often shies away from problems. At a point in time, the common man turns hero towards the climax and that is what Thanal is about,” says Ravindra.
Talking about the title of Thanal, the filmmaker opens up, “We believed that Thanal is the apt title and we had another choice as well. The theme of the film is that pain can either make you a hero or a villain. However, Thanal is the Tamil word for ember that can either make a shield or a solid iron rod, which is similar to the character arch in the film. A carefree person here turns a hero and a hero turns villain. How a painful incident connects them is the narrative and Thanal was our best choice,” he concludes.
Ashwin Kakumanu and Lavanya Tripathi plays important roles in the film that has music by Justin Prabhakaran.
