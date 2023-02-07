Band Baaja Baaraat: Suryagarh all set to witness Sid-Kiara's wedding

However, now fans have to wait a little longer. The 'Shershaah' co-stars will exchange vows today (February 7) in the evening.

Sidharth and Kiara arrived at their wedding venue on Saturday to kickstart the festivities. Though the couple didn't speak to the media, the groom's brother and mother told paps that they were "excited".

Celebrity guests including Juhi Chawla, Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput are already in Jaisalmer for the big fat wedding.

As per the reports, the sangeet event took place near the sunset patio on Monday night. Sidharth and Kiara have never talked openly about their relationship though they have not denied it.

If reports are to be believed, the two started dating during the making of their 2021 film Shershaah, based on the life of martyr Vikram Batra. The film was a hit and fans loved their chemistry.