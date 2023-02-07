House of the Dragon to begin shoot in March
CHENNAI: House of the Dragon Season 2 will begin filming on March 6 this year in London. Following a great response from fans at the time of its release last year, the makers announced that the show will be picked up for Season 2.
Award-winning director Alan Taylor will be at the helm, and Ryan Condal both producing and pen House of The Dragon Season 2.
Though the show’s official release date is yet to be announced, Ewan Mitchell (Prince Aemond Targaryen) revealed that the cast and crew will be filming for eight months in 2023. So, based on almost all of the production timelines, we can assume that House of the Dragon Season 2 will premiere in mid-2024 if all goes well.
Ewan Mitchell said, “We’re in the preparation phase of that now, which is why I’ve got my hair buzzed off, for the wig fittings.”
House of the Dragon, which is based on George RR Martin’s Fire & Blood, is set 200 years before the events depicted in Game of Thrones and centres on how the House of Targaryen descends into civil war.
George RR Martin already discussed the development of the upcoming Jon Snow spin-off in a recent blog post. He disclosed in the post that he worked on the series with Harington and two other mystery writers/showrunners. Martin stated in the blog post that Harington’s crew is excellent but he was unable to divulge who will write the series.
George RR Martin said, “Yes, it was Kit Harrington who brought the idea to us. I cannot tell you the names of the writers/showrunners since that has not been cleared for release yet, but Kit brought them in too, his own team, and they are terrific.”
Season 2 will continue the Targaryen civil conflict.
