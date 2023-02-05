Director TP Gajendran passes away at 68

CHENNAI: Renowned film director TP Gajendran has passed away at his residence this morning due to illness. He was 68.

Apart from directing several family entertainers high on comedy, he has also acted with the unparalleled Vadivelu and Vivek.

Gajendran made his debut as an actor in the film Chidambara Rahasiyam released in 1985, where he played the role of an advocate.

In 1988, he made his directorial debut with the film 'Veedu Manaivi Makkal'.

Before directing films, he has assisted masters of the industry such as Visu, K Balachander and Rama Narayanan.

He has directed more than 15 comedy films including Cheena Thaana 001, Budget Padmanabhan, Middle Class Madhavan, Banda Paramasivam.

In 2015, he was chosen as the president of Cinema Technicians Association (CTA).