Salman attends Pooja Hegde’s brother’s marriage, pictures viral

In the picture, Salman looked stylish as he donned a black shirt with matching pants and was seen in a good mood.

In one of the viral videos, Pooja is seen dancing at the wedding functions to Salman’s song ‘Chote Chote Bhaiyon Ke Bade Bhaiya’.

Pooja and Salman are all set to share the screen space for the first time in the upcoming family entertainer film ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’.

Makers recently unveiled the official teaser of the film which got massive responses from the audience.

Helmed by Farhad Samji, the film is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Eid this year.

Salman gathered all the eyeballs with his special appearance in Shah Rukh Khan’s action thriller film ‘Pathaan’. The audience loved watching them reunite and recreate the ‘Karan Arjun’ magic on the big screen.

Meanwhile, the ‘Sultan’ actor will also be seen in the upcoming action thriller film ‘Tiger 3’ opposite actor Katrina Kaif which is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Diwali 2023.

Pooja, on the other hand, was recently seen in the comedy film ‘Cirkus’ alongside Ranveer Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez, which failed to impress the audience at the box office.