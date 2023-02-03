Foreign locations beckon Arya-Lingusamy’s Paiyya 2 ; Yuvan on board

CHENNAI: There were reports of Lingusamy’s sequel to his hit film Paiyya (2010) that had Karthi and Tamannaah in lead roles.

13 years later, the filmmaker has decided to make the sequel but with Arya in lead role. Reports also said that actress Janhvi Kapoor has been confirmed to play the lead role. However, we hear that the actress is in talks and not been confirmed yet.