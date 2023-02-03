Cinema

Foreign locations beckon Arya-Lingusamy’s Paiyya 2 ; Yuvan on board

Reports also said that actress Janhvi Kapoor has been confirmed to play the lead role.
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: There were reports of Lingusamy’s sequel to his hit film Paiyya (2010) that had Karthi and Tamannaah in lead roles.

13 years later, the filmmaker has decided to make the sequel but with Arya in lead role. Reports also said that actress Janhvi Kapoor has been confirmed to play the lead role. However, we hear that the actress is in talks and not been confirmed yet.

Yuvan Shankar Raja, who composed the music for the first instalment has been roped in as the composer for the sequel too. “Paiyya 2 will go on floors soon and will be shot in foreign locations predominantly. Director Lingusamy, who recently released Beginning is planning Paiyya 2 on a grand scale. The story takes place out of India and the cast and crew for the same are being finalised,” a tinseltown source told DT Next.

An official announcement on this will be made soon by the makers.

