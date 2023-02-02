AR Ameen’s new track trends on Instagram reels

Last year Meta released a new music property called #1MinMusic, to spur artists and songwriters to create and release songs on reels, as they’re quickly being discovered because of the virality of the platform and thereby offering a chance for the song to be a part of pop culture. Artists who’ve released music as part of the property include GV Prakash, Benny Dayal and Yuvan Shankar Raja. Now, AR Ameen is set to release his first musical composition, as a part of #1MinMusic, with his new track Adiye Sonali. The song lyrics is written by his father, the legendary AR Rahman, and lyrics credit has Kutti Revathi.