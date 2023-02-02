AR Ameen’s new track trends on Instagram reels
CHENNAI: Adiye Sonali by AR Ameen is the new trending song in Tamil on reels, that just released on Instagram. The song was released on Monday this week, and has already garnered 2 million plays in less than 4 days.
Last year Meta released a new music property called #1MinMusic, to spur artists and songwriters to create and release songs on reels, as they’re quickly being discovered because of the virality of the platform and thereby offering a chance for the song to be a part of pop culture. Artists who’ve released music as part of the property include GV Prakash, Benny Dayal and Yuvan Shankar Raja. Now, AR Ameen is set to release his first musical composition, as a part of #1MinMusic, with his new track Adiye Sonali. The song lyrics is written by his father, the legendary AR Rahman, and lyrics credit has Kutti Revathi.
AR Ameen said, “Increasingly music is being discovered on reels and is being used up by creators and people alike, in their content on Instagram. Music was always the way people express themselves, but now in combination with short form video platforms, they get a chance to engage with it more. I’m glad to partner with Meta for #1MinMusic and I look forward to people across India using Adiye Sonali in their reels.”
