Will Smith and Martin Lawrence announce 'Bad Boys' 4

WASHINGTON : Will Smith and Martin Lawrence have announced that they will team up once more for the fourth instalment of the 'Bad Boys' movie! Will Smith and Martin Lawrence announced the film through a video on social media with the caption, "IT'S ABOUT THAT TIME!"

According to Variety, a US-based media house, Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah will be back as directors of the untitled sequel. Chris Bremner is working on the script.

25 years after the first 'Bad Boys' movie was released, the directors who also worked on Warner Bros.'

shelved 'Batgirl' film helmed 2020's 'Bad Boys for Life,' which reunited Smith and Lawrence as Miami-Dade detectives Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett.