Kaali Venkat joins the cast of Dhanush’s Captain Miller?
By JAYANTHO SENGUPTA
CHENNAI: Rumours have surfaced the internet that prominent actor Kaali Venkat has been roped in to play a pivotal role in the upcoming Dhanush movie titled Captain Miller, however speaking to DT Next, Kaali Venkat denied the news stating that the news has surfaced the internet from unofficial sources. He also added that he is in contact with the director of Captain Miller but his role in the movie has not been confirmed yet.
Kaali Venkat has previously associated with Dhanush in blockbuster hits such as Kodi, Maari, Maari 2 and says that it has always been a pleasure working with the versatile actor.
If the duo rejoins as per the reports, it would be Kaali’s reunion with Dhanush after 4 years.
Kaali Venkat is currently working on various projects such as Kural and Public.
Captain Miller is an action drama story set in the late nineties and is expected to release later this year.
