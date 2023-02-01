Kaali Venkat joins the cast of Dhanush’s Captain Miller?

By JAYANTHO SENGUPTA

CHENNAI: Rumours have surfaced the internet that prominent actor Kaali Venkat has been roped in to play a pivotal role in the upcoming Dhanush movie titled Captain Miller, however speaking to DT Next, Kaali Venkat denied the news stating that the news has surfaced the internet from unofficial sources. He also added that he is in contact with the director of Captain Miller but his role in the movie has not been confirmed yet.