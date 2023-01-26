'This recognition was long overdue': Rajamouli on Keeravani

MUMBAI: It's such a heartwarming moment to witness when there's mutual respect and admiration between two performing artistes. Acclaimed director S S Rajamouli pens a heartfelt note for his ' PEDDANNA.'

M M Keeravani, the composer of oscar-nominated 'Naatu Naatu', who will receive the Padma Shri -- the fourth highest civilian honour in India this year.

Taking to his social media handle, Rajamouli wrote, " Like many of your fans feel, this recognition indeed was long overdue. But, as you say the universe has a strange way of rewarding one's efforts. If I can talk back to universe, I would say Konchem gap ivvamma. okati poorthigaa enjoy chesaaka inkoti ivvu. MY PEDDANNA.MM KEERAVAANI. RECIPIENT OF PADMA SHRI AWARD. PROUD!!!"