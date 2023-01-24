Cinema

Tamil actor, writer E Ramdoss passes away due to cardiac arrest

Notably, he has acted in character roles in Vetrimaaran's Visaranai and Durai Senthilkumar's Kaaki Sattai.
CHENNAI: Popular Tamil actor and writer E Ramdoss has passed away due to cardiac arrest at his residence on Monday night, according to Daily Thanthi reports.

Ramdoss has directed films like Aayiram Pookkal Malarattum, Raaja Raajathan and Ravanan (1994). He has also worked on scripts and dialogues for over a dozen films.

However, later in his career he was more focussed on acting. He was noted for his roled in Vasool Raja MBBS, Kaaki Sattai, Visaranai and Aramm.

His mortal remains will be kept at his residence in Munusamy road, KK Nagar for paying respects and it would be taken to KK Nagar electric crematorium for last rites at 5 pm.

