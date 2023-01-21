SRK says he will visit cinema halls in Hyderabad if Ram Charan...

MUMBAI: Even as the countdown has begun for the release of superstar Shah Rukh Khan's much-awaited spy thriller 'Pathaan', the hype around it has reached the provebial crescendo.

Shah Rukh Khan, on Saturday, organised an 'Ask Me Anything' session on Twitter to engage with his fans directly. While the superstar replied to many of his fans online, the highlight of the interactive session was when the Bollywood actor casually mentioned South heartthrob Ram Charan while responding to a fan. The star's curious fans wanted to know if he would go to any Telugu theatres to see how the South audiences would react to his upcoming movie and he replied in the most fun manner!

A fan, on Twitter, asked SRK, "Hi Sir, Will you visit any theatre in Telugu states on the movie release date?"

And he replied to him saying, " "Yeah if Ram Charan takes me!"