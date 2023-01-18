'Class' trailer unfolds an elite school drama

MUMBAI: The trailer of the young adult streaming series 'Class' presents a tale of mishaps, mayhem, ideological clash and sentiments running high at Hampton International school.

Adapted from the global hit Spanish series, 'Elite', the Indian counterpart promises an engaging, edgy, coming-of-age thriller - a whodunnit piece of audio-visual content. The trailer gives the impression that it is 'Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar', 'Student of the Year' and 'Josh' put together.

Talking about the series, director Ashim Ahluwalia said: "It was quite a task to adapt a show that has had enormous love globally, particularly because I wanted to rework its cinematic language and set it in New Delhi.

I was keen to make something real and intense, something that charts the heightened emotions of teenage life. I also wanted to explore class, something we engage with daily but rarely see authentically depicted on screen."

The show features a dynamic, young ensemble cast that includes Gurfateh Pirzada, Anjali Sivaraman, Ayesha Kanga, Chayan Chopra, Chintan Rachchh, Cwaayal Singh, Madhyama Segal, Moses Koul, Naina Bhan, Piyush Khati and Zeyn Shaw.

"Set in a world where the elite have all that they could wish for, besides a clear conscience, and those less fortunate dangerously navigate their way through, Class is a wild and volatile affair between the two.

We've had a crew that's worked tirelessly and an amazing fresh young cast - almost all new discoveries that are absolutely incredible on screen. I think it's safe to say that we have a series here that's unlike any other seen before in India," the director added. 'Class' will drop on Netflix in February.