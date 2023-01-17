Witness the inspiring story of SS Rajamouli in ‘Modern Masters’

Here is an opportunity to peep behind the curtain…Applause Entertainment and Film Companion announce a distinctive docu-series ‘Modern Masters’.

This groundbreaking series will lift the veil on the lives of the trailblazing Masters of Indian Cinema, exploring their methods, motivations, and their creative journeys. Leading the charge, the first special will feature the one and only S.S. Rajamouli, in conversation with the host – Anupama Chopra.

From his humble beginning in television to the global success of his epic Baahubali franchise and RRR, his journey is truly one for the ages. This follow docu-special will capture the master in all his dynamic and diverse glory, from the set to the office, at home and on the go. It will also feature interviews with some of the biggest names in the industry who have contributed to Rajamouli’s success, including actors and producers. Gearing up for its release, Modern Masters was shot extensively across Hyderabad, Tokyo, Los Angeles over 4 months.

Sameer Nair, CEO – Applause Entertainment, “At Applause, we create content and celebrate its creators. In our first collaboration with Anupama Chopra and Film Companion, we are honoured to present ‘Modern Masters’, a testament to the enduring power of storytelling and the trailblazing talents who have shaped Indian Cinema. The first special of the docu-series will celebrate the incomparable S.S. Rajamouli, a true modern master whose groundbreaking work has inspired a generation of creators.”

Anupama Chopra, Editor – Film Companion, “Modern Masters is a celebration of our greatest talents. It is a portrait of an artist and a time. I am thrilled to kick off the series with a director whose imagination has broken boundaries across the globe. SS Rajamouli’s movies are vehicles of emotion, thrill and joy. Through our documentary, we hope viewers get an insight into his incredible mind and process. This project is very close to my heart and it’s terrific to work with Sameer, Arjun and the Applause team.”