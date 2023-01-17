Cinema

Hindi version of Telugu hit 'Akhanda' to arrive in theatres on Jan 20

It stars Balakrishna in a double role alongside Pragya Jaiswal, Jagapathi Babu and Srikanth.
A still from the blockbuster Telugu movie "Akhanda"
PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Nandamuri Balakrishna's blockbuster Telugu movie "Akhanda" is all set to release in Hindi on January 20, the makers announced on Tuesday.

Written and directed by Boyapati Sreenu, the movie was released in Telugu in December 2021 and earned over Rs 120 crore at the box office.

It stars Balakrishna in a double role alongside Pragya Jaiswal, Jagapathi Babu and Srikanth.

The Hindi version is presented by Jayantilal Gada of Pen Studios and produced by Sajid Qureshi.

"Akhanda" marked the third collaboration of director Boyapati Sreenu and Balakrishna after "Simha" and "Legend".

